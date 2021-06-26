Macedonia is my everything and I have given, I am giving and I will give everything for my Macedonia, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said on TV Alfa’s “Opusteno” show on Friday.

Asked why he decided to stay in the country, he said:

“I was a volunteer in the Army, I went as a top student in my generation, in 2002-2003, and people were wondering why did I go there. I love this country. I had the opportunity to leave Macedonia. Once during my PhD studies I had the option to stay abroad, but things at home were moving in the direction of having to start a family.”

He said the second time he decided to stay in the country was because of his pregnant wife. “And the third time, when probably the most serious offer came up in 2017, when I was offered to work as a professor at a university abroad, but yet I decided to stay here, the challenge of being president of VMRO-DPMNE at that time was my priority. And I do not regret it,” Mickoski added.