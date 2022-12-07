Macedonia is not introducing visas for Kosovo, said today the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani, stressing that it is a mistake of the European Commission that will be corrected.

It is a mistake of the European Commission, to put Kosovo on the list of countries with which there should be a visa regime is an omission that was noticed by the European Commission. It has never been passed through the bodies of the EC and it will be revised, said Osmani.

Osmani pointed out that the trend is not the introduction of visas, but a different trend, to cross the border with ID cards.

It is completely contradictory to EC policy. Within the framework of the Berlin process, the six member countries have just signed an agreement on travelling with ID cards in the region, so the trend is the opposite of the introduction of visas. Now, not only with Kosovo, with BiH, with Montenegro, with Serbia, we don’t even need to show passports, and the goal is for this region to fully enter the framework of the free movement of citizens, said Osmani.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, answering a journalist’s question, rejected the claims about the revoking of the visa liberalization of Macedonia. Osmani said that they will work on additional exemptions in relations with the EU.