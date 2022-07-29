Macedonia has been ranked 5th on the list of top 10 poor countries in Europe, published by “Trending News Buzz”.

Macedonia, which became independent in 1991, is the fifth poorest country in all of Europe. The economy of Macedonia, which has a GDP per person of $6,096, is changing in a big way right now. More than 90% of the GDP of a country comes from trade.



Even though the government of Macedonia has done well with reforms, there is a high unemployment rate of about 16.6%. At one point, Macedonia had the highest rate of unemployment, which was 38.7%, reads the text.