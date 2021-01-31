The Bloomberg Covid vaccine tracker shows Macedonia among the last countries that still haven’t started vaccinations for the coronavirus. Albania is listed as having received 600 vaccines, and that leaves Macedonia and Kosovo alone with no vaccines to protect their population. Neighboring Serbia, on the other hand, is among the leading countries with most available vaccines per capita so far.

The Government is obligated to provide vaccines. There are people who demand to take them as is their right. While we wait and listen to the endless excuses we will achieve collective immunity, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski in response to the report.

He called on Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to look for vaccines wherever he can, reminding him that his private companies are exporting to the eastern markets. “The people ask to be given a choice, before it is too late”, Mickoski said.