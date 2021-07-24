On the 64th anniversary of the death of Macedonia’s first post-war President Metodija Andonov – Cento, his great-grandson Jane Cento said that his ideals live on. Jane Cento is sentenced to 15 years in prison for terrorism by the Zaev regime, over the April 27th 2017 incident in the Parliament.

Eternal glory, President. Your ideals are also mine, Jane Cento said.

Metodija Andonov – Cento was persecuted by the Communist regime after the war for his push for more sovereignty for Macedonia, its national unification and his resistance to the Communist agenda. After leading the partisan movement and being officially named President of the ASNOM Presidium in 1944, he became the victim of the Communist commander Svetozar Vukmanovic – Tempo, sent by Marshall Tito to rein in the Macedonian partisan movement.

Cento was removed from his position in 1946 and soon faced a kangaroo trial in which he was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He served nine and a half years in strict detention in the Idrizovo prison, and was only released in 1955 when his health condition prevented him from any political activism. He died in 1957.