Delegations of the Macedonia Government visited the monument to the liberators of Skopje, on the Day of victory against fascism, also celebrated as Europe Day. Events are also held at the partisan cemetery in Skopje and at monuments across the country.

We see that freedom, human rights, democracy and equality are threatened even as we believed we have secured them. In the midst of new bloodshed, we need to remember, more than ever, the lessons of the past, that May 9th is one of the foundations stones of civilization. On Europe Day we celebrate the idea of lasting peace and unity on the continent, and it reminds us of the value of European unification of our differences, said President Stevo Pendarovski.