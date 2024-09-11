Macedonia is set to phase out coal as a source of energy by 2050, in line with the European Union’s renewable energy transition goals, according to First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment and Physical Planning, Izet Mexhiti. Speaking at the 9th Central and Eastern European Energy Security Conference, hosted by the Global Energy Center of the Atlantic Council in Washington, Mexhiti outlined the country’s energy transition plans.

“Our economy is expected to phase out coal by 2050,” Mexhiti stated during a panel at the event.

In addition to moving away from coal, Macedonia is also working to complete a gas pipeline in collaboration with Greece. “We are working with our neighbors Greece and Serbia to secure an alternative, independent energy source such as gas,” Mexhiti added.

The conference focused on key energy topics, including the EU’s progress in adopting renewable energy, the shift from fossil fuels, and meeting regulatory deadlines for electric and hybrid vehicle adoption in the EU transport sector.