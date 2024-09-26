In her speech to the members of the UN General Assembly today, President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova emphasized that North Macedonia expects understanding and a fair unblocking of the EU membership negotiations from its European and strategic partners, the rejection of double standards, and respect for the principles and values enshrined in basic constitutional documents.

As reported by MIA from New York, Siljanovska Davkova argued that EU enlargement must adhere to the meritocratic Copenhagen criteria and be free from vetoes linked to historical revisionism and disrespect for national and cultural identity.

“European reunification is like an unfinished symphony without us. The European Union is not just a political system but a political philosophy that many Macedonian and Balkan political actors and citizens believe in. Integration is a powerful motive and key driver for democratic development,” said the Head of State.

According to her, the full integration of the Balkans into the EU will end the recurring redrawing of borders and the phenomenon of balkanization. Speaking before the General Assembly, Siljanovska Davkova compared EU membership to “waiting for Mr. Godot,” stating that, after 20 years of negotiations and 16 positive European Commission reports, North Macedonia has been waiting since 2005, repeatedly told to meet “just one more condition” or make “just one more concession.”

She reminded the audience that North Macedonia, as one of the six constituent Yugoslav republics, helped form the UN. Upon its admission to the UN in 1993, it faced great injustice under the provisional reference and the requirement to negotiate a final resolution to the name dispute. As a professor of constitutional law and a former member of the Venice Commission, Siljanovska Davkova noted, “What is legal is not always just and legitimate.” She argued that international and national laws, including the right to self-determination guaranteed by the UN Charter and the 1974 SFRY constitution, were disregarded in Macedonia’s case.

The president acknowledged that the new name is a formal legal reality, and North Macedonia, as a responsible member of the United Nations and NATO, fulfills its international obligations. However, she lamented that despite these efforts, EU membership has not materialized, and Macedonian citizens are now facing a new “final condition” for another constitutional amendment—this time, not for membership but merely to begin negotiations, for the second time.

“As a peace-loving country dedicated to good neighborliness and regional cooperation, we expect understanding and cooperation with our neighbors, without the threat of a veto,” Siljanovska Davkova concluded.