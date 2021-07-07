Global Finance ranked Macedonia among the 10 worst countries in their annual ranking of the World’s Safest Countries. The ranking covers 134 countries in the world, in terms of threat of war, personal security and natural disasters.

We are among the ten least safe countries in the world. Only a few years ago we were ranked 56th in the world. El Salvador, Honduras, Venezuela, Pakistan, Chad, Lebanon, Iran… are ranked as safer than us. The report takes into account the pandemic, with all its parameters, such as mortality, vaccination rates, etc. Whatever affected this development, there is a risk that this report negatively affects the inflow of foreign direct investments, given that it is produced by a source which is greatly trusted in the world of finance and business, said former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, who shared the report on his Facebook page.

Macedonia is ranked 125th in the world. The safest countries are Iceland, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, while the Philippines ranked worst – 134th.