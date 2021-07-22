The latest World Happiness Report prepared by Canadian researchers, found that Macedonia is one of the most miserable places in the world. Macedonia ranked by far the worst in the Balkans, and 75th out of 95 countries.

The report polled citizens for their quality of life and positive and negative experiences and emotions for the ninth year and found that Finland, Denmark and Switzerland are at the top of the “happiness” list.

In the Balkans, Croatia ranked best (23rd), followed by Slovenia (26th) and Kosovo (31). At 75, Macedonia is way below the worst ranked Balkan countries – Bosnia (58) and Albania (63).