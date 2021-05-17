epa08517923 An ambulance carrying patient infected with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease arrives at the City General Hospital 8 September in Skopje, North Macedonia, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

High doses of antibiotics, different hospital protocols, inexperience of staff in small towns – are among the reasons for the still high Covid-19 mortality rate in the country, according to some experts in a Sitel analysis.

On the world map for monitoring the situation, Macedonia is on the high sixth place according to the number of deaths per one million inhabitants. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 5,230 deaths have been registered in the country.

Microbiologist Nikola Panovski says that so far no one has analyzed the causes of high mortality rate. It is suspected that the patients were overdosed on medications.

Family doctors say that the covid therapy was determined depending on the patient’s condition. The head of the medical association claims that they saved many lives. Colakova-Dervisova, as a cause of high mortality rate, points out the amount of oxygen that patients receive during hospital treatment.