Macedonia is setting grim European level records in Covid deaths. According to the European Center for Prevention and Control, Macedonia registered 89 deaths per million citizens between January 17th and 30th.

This is far worse than Serbia (52 deaths per million), Albania (23 deaths) and Kosovo (5 deaths). In the region, only Montenegro did worse, with 132 deaths per million.

Aleksandar Petlickovski, newly appointed head of the Macedonian corona commission, attributed the horrible result to the poor overall public health in Macedonia.