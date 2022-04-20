Macedonia has joined the NATO Alliance under the code name NM (North Macedonia). According to the information obtained by Republika, the Permanent Delegation of Macedonia to NATO in Brussels, eight days ago was informed that the abbreviation used for the Republic (North) Macedonia in NATO is NM – North Macedonia.

The letter states that the NATO codes are derived from the first letters of the name of the country, according to which, Macedonia gets the abbreviation NM. Two-letter codes are used for NATO allies, and three-letter codes are used for alliance partners.