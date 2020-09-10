The Republic of Macedonia has been communicating and will continue to have heightened communication and consultations at a political level with the Republic of Bulgaria and all EU relevant stakeholders, says the Foreign Ministry (MoFA).

In the process, it adds, the key message will be to point out that a crucial and complex process of dialogue has been opened that puts an emphasis on building friendship through mutual respect befitting two neighboring European countries.

In the statement, the Ministry notes that in this regard, respect of identity and dignity, European integration and good neighborly ties are complementary and mutual interests as well.

European integration of the whole region is in the interest of the two countries, which has been always highlighted by officials of the two countries. Bulgaria has always supported the European and Euro-Atlantic integration bid of North Macedonia. We expect the support to resume in the future, the MoFA says.

To solve possible differences over some issues, says the statement, the Treaty of Friendship, Good-neighborliness and Cooperation is the foundation for solving long-standing bilateral differences in interpreting historical issues impeding the relations between Macedonia and Bulgaria for decades.