Republika was given a report that indicates that a Macedonian surgeon sent to Afghanistan was completely incompetent for the task. The report details an evaluation of a medical team of the Macedonian army by Norwegian surgeons who eventually concluded that the team can’t stand on its own and must be co-opted with Norwegian medics.

In a 30 minute meeting doctor Bjorn Ole Reid, the most senior medical officer, told me about the estimate of our team. Anesthesia is ok, orthopedia is ok, nurses are excellent, but the surgery part is the weakest link. “Your general vascular surgeon doesn’t have basic competence. It is not something you can learn in three days”, the doctor said. I was informed that because of this, the Macedonian medical team won’t work independently in the Kabul base but will join the Norwegian team. I could not respond except to say that it is the objective state of affairs, the report, drafted by an undisclosed officer, says.

The report is dated two weeks ago. Macedonia is contributing to the NATO led mission in Afghanistan with several dozen soldiers, officers and medics.