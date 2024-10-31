On November 23rd, representatives from Macedonia, Serbia, Hungary and Greece will sign a joint statement on the construction of the Budapest – Athens fast railroad line. Serbian Infrastructure Minister Goran Vesic said that the agreement will be signed day before Serbia launches its new railroad from Subotica to Novi Sad, which is an important section of the planned new corridor.

The fast railroad line through Serbia, connecting Hungary and Greece, is part of the European railroad network. As President Vucic said, a day before the line enters into service, we will sign a joint declaration with Hungary, Macedonia and Greece on the Budapest – Athens (Pireaus – Patras) railroad, said Vesic.

He expects the Hungarian authorities to complete their section by 2025, allowing a trip from Belgrade to Budapest of under 3 hours. Serbia continues work on this track near Nis and will then push toward Macedonai. “We are jointly seeking funding for the 135 kilometers on our side to the border with Macedonia, and the 50 kilometers from the border to Skopje. The Greeks are already projecting their route from Solun to the border with Macedonia, and it will leave the connection between Skopje and hte border to be resolved. Once it’s done, we will have over 1,638 kilometers of fast track along the pillar of the Balkans”, Vesic added.