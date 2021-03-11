European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a package of over half a billion EUR in support to a number of EU member and candidate countries. Macedonia is apparently left out from the package.
Von der Leyen tweeted out the list of countries using their flag emojis. From the candidate countries, the list includes Albania, Montenegro and Serbia, but not Macedonia.
EU solidarity in action! Today we propose 530 million to cover the costs of medical and protective equipment, emergency support, prevention, monitoring and control of the spread of the diseases, she said in her tweet.
