The Macedonian government says it continues the intensive coordination with NATO allies, the US Embassy in the country and international organizations as part of an international rescue and humanitarian mission to accept and rescue Afghan civilians and peacekeepers.

According to the Government, Macedonia will take in 450 Afghan civilians, including employees and family members of employees in humanitarian and peacekeeping missions, activists from human rights organizations, journalists, translators, students, scholarship holders, as well as citizens who have been supporting NATO troops in Afghanistan for the past 20 years, including the Macedonian Army.

Most of the 450 Afghans headed to Macedonia and expected to arrive by the end of the week, depending on conditions at Kabul airport, are coordinated and organized by the US-based National Democratic Institute (NDI).