Macedonia today is depositing its instrument of ratification to the NATO Accession Protocol as all member states have deposited the instruments of ratification to the Office of Treaty Affairs, PM Oliver Spasovski said in a Facebook post on Friday.

NATO has formally informed us that all allies have completed ratification of our accession protocol. Today, we are depositing our instrument of ratification to Washington. Next week, it will be handed over to Washington and by this the Republic of Macedonia will become the 30th NATO member, Spasovski said.