Of 1,535 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 129 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Macedonia on Friday. Six patients have died, including five from Skopje and one from Struga. 109 recovered patients were registered.

New cases were also registered in Kumanovo (7), Debar (1), Stip (25), Prilep (4), Tetovo (9), Struga (5), Bitola (6), Ohrid (3), Kavadarci (1), Gostivar (9), Kocani (3), Demir Hisar (1), Delcevo (1), Sveti Nikole (3), and Kicevo (6).

The Institute of Public Health registered 109 recovered patients in Skopje (60), Kumanovo (7), Shtip (16), Prilep (1), Tetovo (12), Veles (4), Kavadarci (2), Gostivar (6), and Vinica (1).

Since the onset of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 9,797 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 5,254 people have recovered. Death toll has reached 451. At the moment, there are 4,092 active cases in Macedonia. So far, a total of 92,550 tests have been conducted in the country.

Having in mind that since the beginning of June the numbers on a daily basis were rarely below 100 new infections, it is expected that this weekend Macedonia will exceed the number of 10 thousand infections.

The authorities say that the only way out of this health crisis is to wear masks and maintain distance.