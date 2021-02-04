The COVAX initiative for equitable global access to Covid-19 vaccines has announced its plan to distribute more than 330 million doses to developing nations in the first half of 2021.

In an interim distribution plan published Wednesday, the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility said the doses will cover an average of 3.3% of the total population of the 145 countries participating in the initial round of distribution.

The COVAX initiative was launched in April last year to ensure the rapid and equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines to rich and poor countries alike and the vaccination of high-risk groups.

The first round of distribution includes 336 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine — 240 million made by the Serum Institute of India and 96 million by AstraZeneca — as well as 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Countries will receive doses in proportion to population size, with the most going to India (97.2 million), Pakistan (17.2 million), Nigeria (16 million), Indonesia (13.7 million), Bangladesh (12.8 million) and Brazil (10.6 million).

Among the countries in the region, Serbia will receive the most – 345,600 doses, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina – 177,000, Albania – 141,600, Macedonia – 103,200, Kosovo 100,800 and Montenegro 84,000 doses of vaccines.