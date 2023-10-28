Last night, the General Assembly of the United Nations, with 120 votes “for”, 14 “against” and 45 “abstentions”, adopted a Resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip. “against” were 14 countries, including Israel and the United States, and 45 were “abstentions”.

From our region, Slovenia, BiH and Montenegro voted “for” the resolution, Croatia was “against”, while Serbia, Albania, Macedonia, Bulgaria and Greece were “abstentions”.

The resolution, at the proposal of Jordan, and in the name of the Arab states, condemns all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, as well as terrorist and indiscriminate attacks. The resolution has no binding character, but therefore has political weight.