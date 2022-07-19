Macedonia is not starting negotiations, everything is a farce of SDSM and DUI, VMRO-DPMNE reacts to today’s first intergovernmental conference of the country with the EU.
The opposition party added that they will not allow changes to the Constitution and the inclusion of Bulgarians.
VMRO-DPMNE will not allow changes to the Constitution and complete Bulgarianization of the state. The government does not have two-thirds majority and will not have it. The negotiating framework must change. From the Protocol with Bulgaria, only Macedonia is bound. There is no reciprocity, only rights for Bulgaria and obligations for Macedonia. Bulgaria does not recognize our language, nor our minority in Bulgaria, and demands the inclusion of Bulgarians into the Constitution of Macedonia. Where is the reciprocity here? Macedonia is placed in an unequal position in relation to Bulgaria. Because of the traitor Kovacevski, Bulgaria’s problem with Macedonia is now EU’s problem with Macedonia. The traitor Kovacevski put the state in a subservient position, and for that he must be held responsible, said VMRO-DPMNE.
