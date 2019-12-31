If all goes according to the agreement reached between the largest parties in the country, Rasela Mizrahi will be the first Jewish member of the Government in Macedonia. Rasela Mizrahi originates from an old Sephardic family which is active in the Jewish community in Macedonia.

VMRO-DPMNE nominated Mizrahi to be the interim Labour and Welfare Minister in the Government that is supposed to organize the early general elections in April 12th. She hold a PhD in bio-chemistry and has studied in Israel and Canada, besides Macedonia. Mizrahi has worked in the private sector as well as in the public administration and has managed the rare diseases program.

I’m not afraid of a new challenge. I believe that with hard work we can achieve quality, based on principles and values. This department can help change things and help people, resolve the piled up problems, and we know that you can’t put a price on human happiness. The citizens will have an ally and a protector in this ministry, Mizrahi said.

She named poverty, emigration and the rights of retirees as the three main points she will focus on.