A member of the local electoral commission hangs a banner on the doors of a polling station ahead of the planned referendum on the joining of the Donetsk people's republic to Russia, in Donetsk, Ukraine September 22, 2022. The banner reads: "District сommission of referendum no. 17008". REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

When asked whether Macedonia will recognize the results of the referendums in four Ukrainian regions on joining Russia, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that Macedonia will never do that.

He added that it is important for Ukraine to win the war with Russia, which through manipulative referendums wants to secure an alibi for annexing Ukrainian territory.

It is important that Ukraine wins this war, and the Republic of Macedonia will not recognize manipulative referendums. They are manipulative in order to have an alibi for arbitrarily annexing foreign territories, said Osmani at today’s press briefing.

Referendums on joining Russia are being held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.