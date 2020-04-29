With a total of 71 Covid-19 deaths, or 34 deaths per 1 million inhabitants, Macedonia is an absolute infamous champion in the Western Balkans region compared to all neighboring countries. Macedonia is the runner-up (behind Serbia) in terms of the total number of cases per 1 million inhabitants – 682, Branko Geroski wrote in his column published in “Plusinfo”.

Here is the latest data from worldmeters.info:

What is most worrying is the data on mortality rate from the deadly disease. Mortality rate in Macedonia, in addition to being the highest in the region and in our neighborhood, is four times higher than that in Bulgaria, three times higher than that in Albania, almost three times higher than that in Greece and almost twice higher than that in Serbia!, Geroski wrote.

