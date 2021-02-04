Macedonia is officially a hybrid regime, which is one of the most corrupt in Europe! They promised life, they said “we can”, they promised to start EU talks, and now we are competing in the rankings with Africa, leaders in corruption and poor life, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski said at Thursday’s press conference.

He pointed out that the country is a hybrid regime for a reason.

Macedonia with Zaev became a country of political prisoners, while the real criminals walk free. That is why the Economist believes that Macedonia is not a democracy. There is neither justice nor peace. Today there is no satisfied citizen. 3000 cases are stuck in court labyrinths, Misajlovski said.

He says that in 2020 the country’s score is worse than in 2019, which shows that there is no improvement, but a setback.