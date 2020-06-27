Setting free from Zaev will mean a more efficient fight against the coronavirus, says VMRO-DPMNE, adding that while Zaev’s government is pursuing politics, racketeering and shady deals, a record number of people in Macedonia are dying and getting sick.

While Venko Filipce is making political calculations, there are 163 new coronavirus cases in Macedonia and 3 people died. With these figures, the country is setting records in the region according to infections and deaths per millions people.

This shows that Filipce, SDSM and Zaev’s personal interests are more important to them than the health and lives of the citizens. Due to their irresponsibility and incompetence, the people of Mozambique, Zambia and Bhutan are allowed to enter the European Union, but not Macedonia. Obviously, Macedonia with Zaev is in a worse situation than the third world countries, reads the party’s press release.



VMRO-DPMNE emphasizes that the entire system is falling apart, because Zaev’s government is only committed to organizing crime.