The Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts predicts that the peak of the coronavirus epidemic will be reached at early May, at about 1.100 infected patients.

MANU President Ljupco Kocarev and Petar Jovanovski said that this is an improvement on the initial projections that saw 2.000 patients in Maceodnia. Kocarev said that the projection models were prepared with recommendations from Oxford and the Imperial College London.