Macedonian activists went to Kukus (Kilkis), the home town of Goce Delcev, to honor him on the 150th anniversary of his birth.

Kukus is now across the border in Greece, its Macedonian population largely expelled or forcibly assimilated. But in the 19th and early 20th century it was the center of the Macedonian struggle for liberation.

Goce said that he sees the world as a field for cultural competition between the nations. Today in the European Union, the fundamental human rights of the Macedonians to study in their own language, and to associate in cultural, religious and political organizations, are being denied. The European Commission does not implement EU law and fine member states who violate sentences of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. Even worse, the political will of the Macedonian people, expressed in the referendums on September 8th 1991 and on September 30th 2018 is being violated and our basic human right to self-determination is ignored. That is why we do not have the Republic of Macedonia, said the NovAsnom association.

Its members displayed the Kutles star flag near Kukus in honor of Goce Delcev’s birth.