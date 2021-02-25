The Macedonian – Bulgarian committee of historians begins a new round of meetings today, which will again focus on the disputed legacy of Goce Delcev and on Macedonian 7th grade history books. The two deadlocked teams will also try to agree on accepting the minutes from the previous meeting – disputes here are over what was said and agreed, but also over the use of the term Macedonian.

The online meeting will take place as there are announcements of a possible deal between the two countries that could to Bulgaria lifting its veto of Macedonia’s EU accession talks.