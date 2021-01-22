The joint Macedonian – Bulgarian committee of historians is meeting today for what is expected to be a technical meeting. The work of the committee is stalled as the Bulgarian demands for concessions continue to grow and Macedonian historians opted to avoid meeting rather than be pressured.

Several notes from meetings have remained unsigned and one of the issues today will be having the conclusions approved by all sides. Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who had a critical member of the team removed and replaced with a member who is expected to be more open to persuasion, recently declared that he expects this meeting to mark a step forward.