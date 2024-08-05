At a meeting between Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the extradition requests for Alil Demiri and Afrim Ismailović, sentenced to life imprisonment for the “Monstrum” case, were discussed. Additionally, they talked about the extradition of former KLA member Blerim Ramadani, currently under house arrest in Skopje.

Both prime ministers indicated that these issues will continue to be addressed at the level of the Ministers of Justice. Kurti noted that the case of Demiri and Ismailović is still open with the Kosovo Special Prosecutor’s Office. When asked about Ramadani’s detention, Kurti confirmed that it was also discussed during the meeting.

Minister of Justice Igor Filkov stated that he signed the extradition requests for Demiri and Ismailović on July 31, 2024, and these have been submitted to the Kosovo Ministry, with a response awaited.

Ramadani was detained on July 17, 2024, at the border crossing between Kosovo and Macedonia and transferred to the Shutka prison in Skopje. Initially placed in extradition custody for 30 days, he was recently moved to house arrest.