Archbishop Stefan of the Macedonian Orthodox Church today arrived in Belgrade, for a mass of reconciliation with the Serbian Orthodox Church. He was cordially welcomed by Serbian Patriarch Porfirij, who had the bells rung in his favor.

As the bells ring, so our hearts beat with joy on this blessed day. Welcome dear brothers, in communion of love, you and your God loving people. We are brothers and nothing less, said Porfirij.

Behind the warm scenes, it still remains unclear what would be the ultimate solution to the decades long dispute that arose when the Macedonian Orthodox Church re-established its independence in 1962 – a move that the Serbian church strongly denounced.

Macedonia scored a major win when the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew announced that the Macedonian church is no longer in a schism with the other Orthodox churches. The Serbian response was an offer of broad autonomy – and not full independence – which the Macedonian church has long rejected.

One option is that, after the mass of reconciliation that will take place in the St. Sava cathedral in Belgrade, Serbia will declare that the Macedonian church has returned to its fold, and shortly after, release it and declare it fully independent – while asking that a number of pro-Serbian priests are elevated through its ranks. Another is that the Macedonian church will actually accept the offer of broad autonomy – a move that will likely be rejected by most followers.