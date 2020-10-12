The sudden policy reversal by the Macedonian Government, which gave up on its announced plan to open the borders for Serbian, Bosnian and Montenegrin citizens, caused confusion in the region.

Media outlets in neighboring countries are still reporting the border as open, even though the move is now restricted only to Kosovo. Macedonia initiated the broad regional reopening of borders, but as the number of new cases shot up, our Government was forced to back down.

Currently, only the Macedonian borders with Kosovo and Albania are open without the requirement of a recent negative coronavirus test.