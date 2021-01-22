The Macedonia-Bulgaria Joint Multidisciplinary Commission of Experts on Historical and Educational Issues held an online meeting on Friday, making progress on the alignment of the content of the minutes from two previous meetings, commission sources told MIA.

Both sides aligned the content of the minutes from the ninth meeting, and in relation to the tenth meeting, several issues related to the content of the minutes were resolved, said the sources.

In the period until the next regular meeting, which is generally agreed to be held on February 25-26, will continue to work on the remaining issues of the minutes of the tenth and the minutes of the last, eleventh meeting of the Commission.