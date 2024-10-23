The joint historic commission between Macedonia and Bulgaria will meet tomorrow, for the first time after a longer hiatus.

This will be the first meeting to include the new line-up on the Macedonian side, after historians appointed by the SDSM – DUI regime were dismissed as too accommodating to the Bulgarian demands.

In general, the commission should work in an environment where it will discuss historio-graphic problems that, we can say, are product of the 19 century. We will see how it works, what is encouraging is that, as a team, we are allowed to freely express our opinions and scientific views. We had a customary meeting with Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski, who was adamant that we have full academic freedom of action, and I welcome that, said Mitko Panov, one of the members of the commission on the Macedonian side, which is led by Vanco Gjorgjiev, a historian who resigned from the previous commission citing pressure from the DUI led Foreign Ministry.