Bishop Timotej of Debar and Kicevo discussed the decision by the Ecumenical Patriarch to recognize the Macedonian Orthodox Church, but avoid using the name Macedonian, and opting for the term Archbishopric of Ohrid. The Ecumenical Patriarch and his circle are Greeks, and Greece remains strongly opposed to Macedonia advancing the use of its name.

According to Timotej, the formula is not a problem for the Macedonian Orthodox Church, which added “Ohrid Archbishopric” to its name in 2009.

We are called the Macedonian Orthodox Church and we use the ancient name Ohrid Archbishopric, and they recognized us under our church name. We will remain the MOC-OA. It is not humiliating to use the name Archbishopric of Ohrid. It has ten centuries of history, said Timotej.

The Holy Synod of the Macedonian Orthodox Church met today to discuss the move by Patriarch Bartholomew and expressed heart-felt gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarch. Timotej said that the church will resume its negotiations with the Serbian Orthodox Church, which is the main force blocking the international recognition of the Macedonian church and continues to demand that MOC returns under the Serbian wing.

Timotej also discussed the announcement from the Russian Orthodox Church, that they will follow the Serbian lead on Macedonia. Timotej noted that the Russian church has cut off its communication with the Ecumenical Patriarch after he recognized the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.