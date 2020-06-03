With the coming of Pentecost on Saturday, when Christian faithful visit the graves of their relatives, the Macedonian Orthodox Church urged the public to avoid mass gatherings and to wear protective masks and gloves.

We recommend that only those who are nearest kin visit the graves and that protective equipment is worn at all times, the church said in a statement.

Macedonia is in the midst of a spike in the coronavirus epidemic, caused by the mass gatherings of Muslim worshipers during the month or Ramadan. Monday had the worst death toll of the epidemic so far with seven deaths, and more than a 100 newly diagnosed patients are expected to be reported today, which would also be among the worst tolls of the epidemic.