Turkish police detained a Macedonian citizen – Boban Tomovski – who was reportedly a crucial part of the criminal network of mobster Sedat Peker.

Tomovski was arrested at an Istanbul airport as he was trying to flee to Egypt, Turkish media report.

Peker became notorious in Macedonia when it was revealed that the Zaev regime issued him a Macedonian identity card under a fake identity. He resided in Macedonia at the start of the year, meeting numerous officials and businessmen linked to Zaev, and allegedly Zaev himself. Peker is now moving across the Balkans and is issuing video messages revealing his criminal exploits, such as arming Islamist groups in Syria, while accusing Turkish President Erdogan of allegedly supporting him at the time.

As for Tomovski, he reportedly lived between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, and was a key part of Peker’s trip to Macedonia.