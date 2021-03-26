Social media in Macedonia are buzzing with people swapping information about getting vaccines in Serbia. Serbian authorities are awash with vaccines from various producers and are opening their mass vaccination site at the Belgrade Fairgrounds to foreign citizens, mainly from Macedonia, Bosnia and Montenegro.

All three countries are struggling to find any vaccines. In Macedonia, only 11,000 doses were administered so far, exclusively to healthcare workers, as the Zaev regime failed to provide more due to incompetence and corruption.

Serbian healthcare authorities are especially flush with Astra Zeneca vaccines and it is relatively easy to secure an appointment for that vaccine – as trade unions in Macedonia are already doing for their members. Other vaccines are somewhat more difficult to obtain, but it is still possible.