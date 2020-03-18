Macedonian citizens who are exiting the country will be required to sign a statement that they will not return in the next three months. This measure was announced by the Government that held a session to discuss the coronavirus epidemic yesterday evening, after all border crossings were ordered closed for foreign visitors trying to enter Macedonia.

Some of the neighboring countries like Greece have already similarly banned foreign citizens from entering, making it very difficult for Macedonian citizens to leave anyway.

A group of some 200 Macedonian citizens who were grouped on the border between Serbia and Hungary will be returned to the country in an organized convoy, and will likely be sent into group isolation in the Krivolak army range once they arrive.