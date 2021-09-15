The company that was kept secret after the contract call was issued, and will work in the elections as a subcontractor of the German “Dermalog” is the Skopje-based company “Simboliko”. “Simboliko” is one of the two companies that the winner of the contract “Deramolg” hired as a subcontractor. The owner and founder is Elena Solenaji, and the company was founded in 2007. In 2014 it changed its activity and started dealing with call centers. Last year, Solenaji’s company showed a profit of only 20,000 euros, Telma reported.

Former volleyball player Jovica Simovski is also involved in the business of fingerprint scanners in the upcoming elections. He brought “Alphazet” from Belgium to Macedonia as a partner company in the field of biometrics scanning. “Alphazet-Macedonia” will also receive 1.5m euros to monitor the use of the scanners purchased by Germany’s “Dermalog” on election day.

Both companies from the country do not reveal how they managed to find themselves on the radar of the German “Deramlog”, which won the tender and delivered fingerprint scanners worth 11 million, and it is known that last year the Ministry of Interior sold the company a call center for 1,800,000 euros through 4 public procurement calls.

The State Election Commission confirms for Telma that these two companies will work on the training and the implementation of the devices, and that their election was not influenced but the decision was made by the German winner of the contract, although the SEC allowed him to pay at most one third of the amount of the total contract to subcontractors.

11 million euros or 2,750 euros per scanner is the price paid by the Macedonian citizens, and the winning company was selected and signed by the President of the SEC, Aleksandar Dastevski. The other three bidders dropped out because they did not submit complete documentation.

The German newspaper “Welt am Sonntag” reports that the company “Dermalog” without contracts calls received contracts for the delivery of biometric equipment, such as fingerprint scanners in several countries. Procurement procedures in Afghanistan and Haiti are disputed, but the newspaper also mentions the latest contract for the local elections in Macedonia.

“Dermalog” is a private company with a 22 percent state stake through the Federal Press, and the control of its operations is in the hands of the German Ministry of Finance, hence the German newspaper’s suspicions of possible political influence in the countries where “Deramlog” wins contracts.