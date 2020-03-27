The Macedonian denar took a noticeable dive against the euro on Friday, likely as the result of the coronavirus driven economic crisis.

While usually pegged to the euro at a rate of around 1:61.5 some exchanges had the euro rated at 63.5 denars today.

NBRM, Macedonia’s central bank, held its official median rate at 61.69. The bank has several billion euros in forex reserves meant to prop up the Macedonian currency, which is normally kept afloat with car parts and metal exports.