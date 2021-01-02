A diplomat working in an UN mission, reportedly a Macedonian, was found dead in New York after an apparent suicide. New York Post initially reported the name of the diplomat, which corresponds with a Macedonian diplomat, but deleted it from the website.

It is reported that the 38 year old woman was found hanged, with two nearly empty bottles of slepping pills. “Police did not find signs of foul play”, the Post reported.

The woman lived alone for several years in a midtown apartment close to the UN. A maintenance man in the building said that she was a quiet and nice person, and that doctors and diplomats were at the site after it became apparent that something has happened to her.