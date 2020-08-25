A diplomat from the Macedonian Foreign Affairs Ministry, who was about to be named Ambassador to Belgium, was stabbed by his wife five days ago, Vecer reports.

According to the paper, Igor P. informed his wife that he is having an affair. The news shocked the wife, and once she came to, she grabbed a knife and stabbed the diplomat in his back and then in his arm.

Igor managed to subdue his wife and call an ambulance. The wife is being charged with domestic violence.