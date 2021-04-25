The union of Macedonian diplomats has made an arrangement with their counterparts in Serbia to conduct mass immunization in Vranje on May 8th.

A number of Macedonian trade organizations reached such agreements with their colleagues in Serbia, which is awash with vaccines, but the practice is especially jarring when a vital institution of the Macedonian state resorts to it. The Zaev regime has failed badly in providing enough vaccines and it’s estimated that some 15,000 Macedonian citizens have received the first dose of the vaccine in Serbia so far.

Due to the nature of their work, employees in the Foreign Ministry have been frequently exposed to the virus, MKD.mk reports. The Ministry tried to introduce online working wherever possible, but that didn’t prevent several outbreaks among its employees.