A group Macedonian citizens were responsible for organizing the heroin and cocaine transports that were seized over the past month in several raids.

One of the drug seizures occurred in Austria in late November, where two Macedonian citizens were caught transporting five kilograms of very potent heroin hidden in a specially made hideout in their car. A related group consisting of a woman from Skopje, her daughter and another person were caught on the Serbian – Hungarian border with five kilograms of cocaine, again hidden in their jeep.

The arrests led to a raid in Vienna, where an Albanian and a Macedonian citizen were caught, again with five kilograms of heroin. Three additional arrests took place in Serbia, where Macedonian citizens from Skopje, Tetovo and Kumanovo were selling seven kilograms of heroin to a Serbian citizen.