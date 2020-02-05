During the official visit of President Stevo Pendarovski to Poland, at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the state flags of the two countries were displayed behind the presidents, but the Macedonian flag was modified, writes “Plusinfo”.
Pendarovski’s Office told Plusinfo that the Macedonian delegation immediately reacted to the Polish delegation and that the hosts apologized for the unintentional mistake.
Regarding the displayed flags, the Macedonian delegation reacted to the Polish side, with the hosts expressing a deep apology and saying it was an unintentional mistake of their protocol. We would like to add that our delegation is pleased with the official visit to Poland, which went well politically and organizationally, the Pendarovski’s Office told “Plusinfo”.
