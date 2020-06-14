The Government adopted Saturday a protocol on transit of foreign nationals across Macedonia.

In line with the protocol, until full liberalization of the country’s entry and exit regime, foreign nationals transiting across the territory of Macedonia shall use border crossings Tabanovce, Deve Bair, Bogorodica, Kjafasan, Blace and the Skopje airport.

Transit of these persons implies entry at one border crossing and exit at another, while remaining on a respective highway or local road during transit that is to be five hours at most, which shall be confirmed by a statement that foreign nationals complete upon entry and hand over to the border police upon exit in order to control transit time, a Government’s press release reads.